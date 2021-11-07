DENVER (CBS4) – The high in Denver hit 80 degrees on Saturday which set a new record for the date. We only have 3 other instances in Denver’s weather history where the temperature has reached 80 degrees during the month of November.

November 8, 2006 – 80 degrees

November 16, 2016 – 80 degrees

November 27, 2017 – 81 degrees

(and now November 6, 2021 with 80 degrees)

We could tie or even break a new record once again today in Denver with a high projected to be well into the 70s. The record is 78 degrees set in 1999.

Hitting 80 degrees again is not out of the question. If that were to happen it would be the first time in recorded history to have two days in November reach 80 degrees.

If you are hoping for some cooler weather, you’ll get your wish starting tomorrow. There is a weather change on the way this week as a big trough of low pressure moves into the western United States. It will send a cold front across Colorado during the day on Monday with highs falling roughly 20 degrees in Denver.

A second cold front will move into the state by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. That weather system should produce widespread snow in the mountains. There is a small chance to see a few rain or snow showers in Denver and along the Front Range by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Temperatures after Sunday will run near or even a little below normal for the week ahead around Colorado. The cooler weather will help ease the fire danger around the state. It will be windy at times as a few different weather systems cross the Rockies this week.