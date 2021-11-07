DENVER (CBS4) – Denver South High School’s rocket lab completed and launched a high power rocket on Sunday on the Pawnee National Grassland. The student-run club finished working on the rocket last week.
READ MORE: Colorado Gold Star Families Celebrate & Honor Fallen Veterans At New Memorial
It traveled at Mach 2.1 and went 26,574 feet in the air.
They believe they are the only high school students to have built and launched a high-power rocket of this velocity.READ MORE: Police Chase Of Stolen Vehicle Ends Near DU Campus
They dubbed the mission “Project Mary Jackson” in honor of the first Black female engineer to work at NASA.
MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing 'Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available'
Students now hope to obtain sponsorships to help build their capstone project by May of 2022.