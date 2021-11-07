DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they arrested two people after a police chase on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area near 13th Avenue and Mead Street where they say a vehicle was stolen.
READ MORE: Colorado Gold Star Families Celebrate & Honor Fallen Veterans At New Memorial
Officers pursued the vehicle to the area near Evans Avenue and Cook Street, blocks from the University of Denver campus.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing 'Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available'
Police did not specify the identities of the two people arrested. They say no shots were fired, and no one is believed to be injured from where the vehicle was stolen.
MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Tow Truck In Aurora
Further details about the crime were not released.