BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Another Colorado school district is canceling class for a day because they don’t have enough staff. The Boulder Valley School District sent a letter to parents on Nov. 5 alerting families of the schedule change on Nov. 12.
In part, it states they couldn't find enough substitute teachers to cover the number of planned teacher absences on Friday, Nov. 12.
“Unfortunately, in a quirk of scheduling our academic calendar left Friday as a floating day of school. While we do have a robust review and input process to develop our school calendars, we did not realize at the time of approving this calendar the staffing shortages we would be facing this year,” the letter stated.
Students and teachers already had Nov. 11 off to honor Veterans Day.
The district says it has “largely been able to avoid impacts to our students during the school day,” and Superintendent Rob Anderson thanked teachers and staff for covering previous gaps in order to ensure seamless learning experiences.
Staff will use Nov. 12 as a workday, the district stated. They also say they are working to provide child care at 13 regional sites that day.
In late October, Adams 12 Five Star Schools also announced it would cancel classes on Nov. 12 for the same reason.
“However, amidst these ongoing staffing challenges, this flexibility and creativity can often only stretch so far and sometimes difficult decisions must be made,” that district’s letter to families read.