DENVER (CBS4) – Groups spent time on Saturday honoring veterans all along the Front Range. One group held a stationary parade on the 16th Street Mall where the public could walk between Tremont and California Streets to see military vehicles and uniforms from different eras.

A military band was also on hand.

Colorado nonprofit A Little Help sent about 200 volunteers to 55 homes in Larimer County for “Service Saturday.” The volunteers helped older adults with yardwork

The Berthoud High School boys basketball team also volunteered by raking leaves, cleaning gutters and washing windows.

A Little Help has served older adults in Colorado for more than 15 years.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.