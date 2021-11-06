DENVER (CBS4) – As supply chain issues threaten to make holiday shopping frustrating, there is no better time to shop local artisans. The Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Mart is just the ticket. After having to go virtual because of a surge in COVID last year, the Mile High Holiday Mart is back in-person this year from Friday, November 12th through Sunday, November 14th at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver Campus. There will be strict COVID precautions in place.

“Safety is our top, number one priority. Masks will be required. We’ll have lots of hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. We’re asking that attendees make a reservation so you don’t have to wait in line during key shopping hours,” said Caryne Mesquita, the President of the Junior League of Denver.

The Mile High Holiday Mart brings together a wide variety of vendors offering high quality merchandise, including housewares, specialty food items, jewelry, apparel for women, men and children, pet products, and more. Many of the merchants are Colorado-based. All the money raised from the Mile High Holiday Mart goes to fund the Junior League’s mission to empower women to become civic leaders and community volunteers.

“For the last 10-years, our focus has been on literacy and improving literacy rates and access to books. We’re expanding that now to be inclusive of women and families who are experiencing systemic poverty here in Denver, so fundraisers like this allow the Junior League of Denver to do more in our community,” Mesquita said.

LINK: Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver’s latest cookbook, “Centennial Celebrations”, will be available for $20 at the Mart. Regular retail price is $29.95 + tax. Tickets to the Mile High Holiday Mart are $10. Ticket holders must register for a shopping time. The Mile High Holiday Mart will be open Friday, November 12th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 13th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus.