CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, University of Colorado Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder is reminding students about an increased number of police as the campus and the community celebrates homecoming weekend. The university is urging everyone to follow city ordinances and to avoid large disruptive events.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

Students who plan to host or attend parties were also warned about possible citations for any violation.

READ MORE: Boulder County Offers A 'Fresh Start' To People With A Warrant

The warning comes after Boulder police responded to Pearl Street Mall on Oct. 29 for a gathering of at least 1,000 people which became disruptive and caused damage to multiple area businesses.

MORE NEWS: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress' Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

 

Danielle Chavira