BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder is reminding students about an increased number of police as the campus and the community celebrates homecoming weekend. The university is urging everyone to follow city ordinances and to avoid large disruptive events.
Students who plan to host or attend parties were also warned about possible citations for any violation.
The warning comes after Boulder police responded to Pearl Street Mall on Oct. 29 for a gathering of at least 1,000 people which became disruptive and caused damage to multiple area businesses.