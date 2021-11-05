CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Police on Friday morning were investigating a triple shooting in Denver. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. just south of Interstate 25 near the intersection of Park Avenue West and Globeville Road.

(credit: CBS)

Three men were taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene just before daybreak. A damaged car that was somehow involved in the shooting remained within the crime tape there. It was crashed into a pole close to a Sinclair gas station.

Park Avenue West was closed in the area.

Jesse Sarles