DENVER (CBS4) – Police on Friday morning were investigating a triple shooting in Denver. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. just south of Interstate 25 near the intersection of Park Avenue West and Globeville Road.
Three men were taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene just before daybreak. A damaged car that was somehow involved in the shooting remained within the crime tape there. It was crashed into a pole close to a Sinclair gas station.
Park Avenue West was closed in the area.