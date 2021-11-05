(AP) – Michael Porter Jr. missed all three of his 3-pointers in Wednesday night’s 108-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and is 1 for 18 from outside the arc over his past four games.
But Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he is not worried about the poor start to the season.
“I have no doubt that he’ll be able to shoot himself out of it as long as he’s taking the right shots,” Malone said.
“The constant message with Michael is don’t allow you not making shots to impact every other facet of your game. If you allow that, basically what you are saying is that you are just a specialist. All you can do is help this team with your shooting. And that’s not the case,” he added.
