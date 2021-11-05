CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Half Staff Flags, Wildfire, Yuma County News

JOES, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a hero’s salute for a volunteer firefighter killed while battling a grass fire. A procession on Friday was in honor of firefighter Larry Wyant of Joes Fire Department.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Mother Says Southwest Airlines Flight Crew Racially Profiled Her And Her Daughter On Flight To Denver

Wyant died during a response to a fire at the end of October. Wyant was with crew members battling a fire in a cornfield when winds shifted, and he was overcome by the flames.

Larry Wyant (credit: Joes Fire Department)

READ MORE: Wedding Venue Operator Richard Reynolds Arrested, Sued After Allegedly Defrauding 40 Couples

It’s the second tragedy for the firefighting community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains recently. Also in October, 34-year-old firefighter Darcy Stallings from the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a car crash while responding to a fire call.

(credit: CBS)

MORE NEWS: Denver Rec Center Officers Big Discount On Memberships

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff until sunset Friday in honor of Wyant.

Jennifer McRae