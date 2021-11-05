JOES, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a hero’s salute for a volunteer firefighter killed while battling a grass fire. A procession on Friday was in honor of firefighter Larry Wyant of Joes Fire Department.
READ MORE: Mother Says Southwest Airlines Flight Crew Racially Profiled Her And Her Daughter On Flight To Denver
Wyant died during a response to a fire at the end of October. Wyant was with crew members battling a fire in a cornfield when winds shifted, and he was overcome by the flames.
READ MORE: Wedding Venue Operator Richard Reynolds Arrested, Sued After Allegedly Defrauding 40 Couples
It’s the second tragedy for the firefighting community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains recently. Also in October, 34-year-old firefighter Darcy Stallings from the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a car crash while responding to a fire call.
MORE NEWS: Denver Rec Center Officers Big Discount On Memberships
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff until sunset Friday in honor of Wyant.