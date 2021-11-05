(AP) – Injuries have stifled the Broncos’ hopes for an explosive offense in 2021.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned last weekend after missing six games with a sprained right ankle, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam missed three with a hamstring injury before returning last week.
Receiver KJ Hamler is on IR with a torn ACL and a vaccinated tight end Noah Fant is in COVID-19 protocol.
