ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger is hoping to expand in Colorado. A neighborhood meeting is planned this month within the City of Arvada as part of the restaurant’s application for “Major Modification” at a new location near Wadsworth and I-70.
“In-N-Out is proposing to redevelop a portion of the Arvada Marketplace Shopping Center located at the southeast corner of 52nd & Wadsworth in Arvada, Colorado. The proposed redevelopment would include the demolition of the existing parking field at the NW corner of the referenced shopping center and development into a 3,879 square foot In-N-Out Burger that would include both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-through,” the application states.
Locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, and Lakewood are already open. A Thornton location is nearing completion. A location in Fort Collins was scrapped in the planning phase.
It could be well into 2022 before the plan is approved by Arvada, then construction could take several months before the doors open.
A virtual neighborhood meeting is planned for Nov. 10: https://arvada.org/events/20211110/1320?type=3