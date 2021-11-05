COVID Vaccine Clinics Pop Up In Kid-Friendly Places Like Zoos, MuseumsAs more children in Colorado become eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic.

COVID In Colorado: Modeling Trajectory For Hospitalizations Concerning For Health OfficialsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health said COVID-19 cases are rising sharply across the state.

'Transformational' Changes Are Coming To Mental Health Care In ColoradoHelp is on the way for Coloradans in need of mental health care.

COVID In Colorado: Renewed Focus On Equity As More Children Qualify For VaccinesAs the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as five begins, there’s a renewed focus on equity.

COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects AnsweredWith many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have.

Denver Health School-Based Centers Offer COVID Vaccination Clinics For Children 5 And UpThere are School-Based Health Clinics within Denver Public Schools that will be hosting vaccination clinics for children who are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.