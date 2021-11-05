DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are asking for help finding the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened on Interstate 0 near Pecos after midnight on Oct. 24.
Police said that someone was walking on I-70 when they were struck by a black vehicle. That driver sped away.
Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.