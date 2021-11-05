DENVER (CBS4)– As more children in Colorado become eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic. The latest effort by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has clinics popping up at kid-friendly places, like zoos and museums.
READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Modeling Trajectory For Hospitalizations Concerning For Health Officials
The CDPHE released a list of upcoming vaccine clinics that include the Pueblo Zoo, the Denver Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette, the Children’s Museum of Denver, as well as some libraries and popular outdoor venues.
This latest effort is to ensure that busy parents don’t need to make major adjustments to their schedules in order to get their children vaccinated.READ MORE: 'I Have Flashbacks': Semi Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Cries All the Time Over I-70 Crash That Killed Four
“It was awesome to see some of our youngest Coloradans getting protected against this virus and to know that we are this much closer to ending the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “As the father of two children who will be getting their vaccines tomorrow, I know the relief and joy that other parents felt today. I want to thank every child who got a shot for stepping up to help Colorado.”MORE NEWS: Mother Says Southwest Airlines Flight Crew Racially Profiled Her And Her Daughter On Flight To Denver
There are also several clinics scheduled at Children’s Hospital Colorado locations around the state. Those wanting to get vaccinated can attend these clinics without being a patient at Children’s Hospital. COVID-19 vaccines are free and no insurance is required.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- Children age 5 to 11 years can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at pediatric clinics around the state. Find upcoming clinics for children.
- Beginning November 6, all mobile vaccination clinics will have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a mobile vaccination clinic near you.
- Some retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a pharmacy near you at Vaccines.gov.
- Some doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also now taking vaccine appointments for children. Find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for children age 5-11. We will add more providers to this list as they open up appointments. Many providers used Nov. 5 as a planned start date for administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, so we anticipate seeing additional appointments made available across the state in the coming days.