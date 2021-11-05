DENVER (CBS4)– As more children in Colorado become eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic. The latest effort by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has clinics popping up at kid-friendly places, like zoos and museums.

The CDPHE released a list of upcoming vaccine clinics that include the Pueblo Zoo, the Denver Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette, the Children’s Museum of Denver, as well as some libraries and popular outdoor venues.

This latest effort is to ensure that busy parents don’t need to make major adjustments to their schedules in order to get their children vaccinated.

“It was awesome to see some of our youngest Coloradans getting protected against this virus and to know that we are this much closer to ending the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “As the father of two children who will be getting their vaccines tomorrow, I know the relief and joy that other parents felt today. I want to thank every child who got a shot for stepping up to help Colorado.”

There are also several clinics scheduled at Children’s Hospital Colorado locations around the state. Those wanting to get vaccinated can attend these clinics without being a patient at Children’s Hospital. COVID-19 vaccines are free and no insurance is required.