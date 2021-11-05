JOES, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings in Colorado from sunrise until sunset Friday in honor of firefighter Larry Wyant of Joes Fire Department, who died during a response to a fire at the end of October.
Wyant was with crew members battling a fire in a cornfield when winds shifted, and he was overcome by the flames.
It’s the second tragedy for the firefighting community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains recently. Also in October, 34-year-old firefighter Darcy Stallings from the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a car crash while responding to a fire call.
Funeral services for Wyant are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Joes Fire Station.