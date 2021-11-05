CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police say one of the people they believe is responsible for two hardware stores robberies last month is under arrest. The two crimes happened on Oct. 13 in Castle Rock and in Greenwood Village, and during one of the incidents the offenders threatened people with a machete and an axe.

Thanks to tips from the community, police say they arrested the man seen in the image below:

Investigators say another man, who is seen in the surveillance image below, remains at large.

Police said in a tweet that he has a “distinct” tattoo on his right arm.

We still need your assistance identifying the second subject, pictured below. New images show he has a distinct tattoo on his right forearm. If you can ID him or have any info regarding these incidents, please contact Det. deLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or at 720-733-6085. pic.twitter.com/w1XiiTqdQm — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) November 4, 2021

No one was hurt when the robbers threatened both employees and customers inside the store with the weapons. In one of the crimes, the men got away with tools valued at more than $2,000.

Police are hoping the public will help them identify the second suspect. Anyone who recognizes him or who can help police in any way with their investigation is asked to call Castle Rock police Detective deLumeau at 720-733-6085 or use email at sdelumeau@crgov.com.