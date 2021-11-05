CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police say one of the people they believe is responsible for two hardware stores robberies last month is under arrest. The two crimes happened on Oct. 13 in Castle Rock and in Greenwood Village, and during one of the incidents the offenders threatened people with a machete and an axe.

Thanks to tips from the community, police say they arrested the man seen in the image below:

Investigators say another man, who is seen in the surveillance image below, remains at large.

Police said in a tweet that he has a “distinct” tattoo on his right arm.

No one was hurt when the robbers threatened both employees and customers inside the store with the weapons. In one of the crimes, the men got away with tools valued at more than $2,000.

Police are hoping the public will help them identify the second suspect. Anyone who recognizes him or who can help police in any way with their investigation is asked to call Castle Rock police Detective deLumeau at 720-733-6085 or use email at sdelumeau@crgov.com.

