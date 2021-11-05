AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman in a wheelchair from a burning home in Aurora. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the home in the 21000 block of East Standford Circle near C-470 and Quincy on Friday morning.
Deputies rescued the woman in her 80s from the burning home. The smoke and her mobility issues made the rescue difficult. The woman was not injured.
