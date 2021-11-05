BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– After years of seeking refuge in churches, Ingrid Encalda LaTorre of Peru has been granted a one-year “stay of removal” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She received a letter this week informing her of the decision.
READ MORE: Mother Says Southwest Airlines Flight Crew Racially Profiled Her And Her Daughter On Flight To Denver
She has been living in what is called a “sanctuary” since 2016. Most recently she has been living at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Boulder.READ MORE: 'Transformational' Changes Are Coming To Mental Health Care In Colorado
Previously, was ordered deported to Peru for using a fake Social Security number, but she chose to take refuge in churches where she believed ICE would not enter.
“It’s a step, not an ending, but a new beginning and there is still a great deal of work to be done,” said one supporter.MORE NEWS: Giovani Murillo-Barron Identified As Suspect Who Threatened People With Ax & Machete In Hardware Store, Search Continues For Second Suspect
LaTorre will now live freely during the stay of removal.