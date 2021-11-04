GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial in a decades-old murder has apparently ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Steve Pankey was suspected in the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley in 1984.
Pankey pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder and faced four charges in the case. He was arrested last year after her remains were found earlier.
The jury had been deliberating the case since noon Tuesday and everyone was set to gather in the courtroom in Greeley at midday on Thursday. CBS4 got word that the verdict was reached at about 11:30 a.m.
Even though there is no DNA evidence linking Pankey to the crime, prosecutors said they were confident he is responsible for Jonelle’s disappearance and death.
On Dec. 20, 1984 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister’s basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone.
Jonelle was considered missing until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area in Weld County. Police then labeled her death a homicide. An autopsy report suggests she died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Pankey was not a family friend of the Matthews family. However, he did attend the same church and was part of the same social circles as the family.