BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned that Ingrid Encalda LaTorre of Peru has been granted a one-year “stay of removal” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She received a letter this week informing her of the decision.
She has been living in what is called a "sanctuary" since 2016. Most recently she has been living at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Boulder.
Previously, was ordered deported to Peru for using a fake Social Security number, but she chose to take refuge in churches where she believed ICE would not enter.
A news conference is expected Friday to announce the news which will allow her to leave the church.