By Jeff Todd
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger is hoping to expand in Colorado. A neighborhood meeting is planned this month within the City of Arvada as part of the restaurant’s application for “Major Modification” at a new location near Wadsworth and I-70.

(credit: In-N-Out)

“In-N-Out is proposing to redevelop a portion of the Arvada Marketplace Shopping Center located at the southeast corner of 52nd & Wadsworth in Arvada, Colorado. The proposed redevelopment would include the demolition of the existing parking field at the NW corner of the referenced shopping center and development into a 3,879 square foot In-N-Out Burger that would include both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-through,” the application states.

Locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, and Lakewood are already open. A Thornton location is nearing completion. A location in Fort Collins was scrapped in the planning phase.

(credit: City of Arvada)

It could be well into 2022 before the plan is approved by Arvada, then construction could take several months before the doors open.

A virtual neighborhood meeting is planned for Nov. 10: https://arvada.org/events/20211110/1320?type=3

Jeff Todd