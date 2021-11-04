CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Raetta Holdman
(CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run on Interstate 225 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:30 a.m. near 6th Avenue.

A Subaru Outback rolled, ejecting and killing the man driving it.

Witnesses say a dark colored SUV hit the front end of the Outback when that driver changed lanes at a high rate of speed.

That driver did not stop. Instead, witnesses told investigators the SUV continued north on I-225.

The northbound lanes of I-225 were shut down for the investigation for most of the morning rush hour.

