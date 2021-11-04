DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog had two assists in Wednesday night’s overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Denver. Landeskog now has 300 career assists and moved into 10th place on the franchise’s all-time list.
One of Landeskog’s assists was on a goal by Logan O’Connor in the second period.
He has played in 694 games.
Only five other Avalanche players are in front of Landeskog on the list — Alex Tanguay, Nathan MacKinnon, Milah Hejduk, Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic.
