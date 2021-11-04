(CBS4) – Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly, single-vehicle crash before daybreak on Interstate 225 that caused major traffic delays Thursday morning.
According to Aurora PD, one man was killed in the crash, which happened near East 6th Avenue.
UPDATE: An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene.
Circumstances leading up to the crash are still being determined.
We expect the interstate to remain closed for appx 90 more minutes.
Northbound I-225 was closed just south of the crash, and those lanes of the interstate remained closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the name of the victim has not been released.