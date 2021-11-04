Denver Health School-Based Centers Offer COVID Vaccination Clinics For Children 5 And UpThere are School-Based Health Clinics within Denver Public Schools that will be hosting vaccination clinics for children who are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Demand High For Vaccines For Ages 5-11Demand is high for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for kids in many Colorado counties, showing that many parents across the state are eager to get their kids vaccinated.

'Lot Of Heavy Lifting': Illegal Pete's One Of The Many Colorado Businesses Readying For New Vaccine MandateColorado businesses are preparing themselves after the federal government has handed down a vaccination mandate.

DispatchHealth Helps Free Up Patient Beds At Colorado HospitalsDispatchHealth is assisting hospitals on the front lines of the pandemic by treating patients at their homes.

'Very Safe And Very Effective': Colorado Doctor Weighs In On Child COVID Vaccine ConcernsCBSN Denver had a chance to talk about concerns surrounding child COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Reginald Washington.

Colorado Pediatric Experts Helping Families Navigate New COVID Vaccine GuidanceDr. Lucas Henderson, a pediatrician with Every Child Pediatrics said, this vaccine getting approved is an opportunity for us to limit the burden of the virus on everyone.