LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– There is progress on the construction of a new reservoir in Northern Colorado. The Chimney Hollow Reservoir will provide 90,000 acre-feet of water storage for the state.
READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered
The project will not take water away from agriculture up north. Instead, it will get water using the water rights of the existing Windy Gap Project.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Renewed Focus On Equity As More Children Qualify For Vaccines
MORE NEWS: Hiker's Remains Tentatively Identified 38 Years After Rudi Moder Went Missing In Rocky Mountain National Park
Chimney Hollow is near Loveland and just west of Carter Lake.