Colorado Pediatric Experts Helping Families Navigate New COVID Vaccine GuidanceDr. Lucas Henderson, a pediatrician with Every Child Pediatrics said, this vaccine getting approved is an opportunity for us to limit the burden of the virus on everyone.

Colorado Rises To 5th Highest COVID-19 Rate In The CountryIn an update about the state’s response, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado now has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Colorado Hospitals Activate Tier 3 For Transfers As Facilities Become Overwhelmed With PatientsHospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state's Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That's because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccinating Children Considered Integral Part Of Plan To Combat PandemicColorado is poised to implement the next steps of COVID-19 vaccination with the likely federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To HospitalsColorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up.

As Hospitalizations Rise, Colorado Orders Halt on Most Cosmetic ProceduresAs a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to fill much-needed beds around the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a health order halting most cosmetic procedures.