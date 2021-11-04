LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A bankruptcy judge has signed off on the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue will be sold to Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
The bankruptcy judge's decision comes just days after a group of local investors withdrew its bid in the sale. "Save Casa Bonita" withdrew its objections in court filings on Tuesday.
In the filing, the current owner said he had to lay off employees but the prospective owners have promised to rehire them.
The owner of the iconic restaurant has reached a deal with Parker and Stone, who are from Colorado, to sell for $3.1 million.