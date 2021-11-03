CBSN DenverWatch Now
SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moment a Sheridan police officer grabbed a handcuffed woman by the neck. The officer, Shawn Ralph, has been charged with felony second-degree assault after he allegedly choked a shoplifting suspect who he said spit in his eye.

The incident took place Sept. 3 at a 7-Eleven store at 3495 South Federal Boulevard, according to court documents obtained by CBS4.

Ralph and other officers say they approached a woman, Benni Montano, suspicious that she had shoplifted items from the convenience store. The store owner said Montano had stolen several items from the store.

She was handcuffed but officers said she was resistant and attempted to spit on the store owner, but her saliva allegedly hit Ralph in the eye.

According to a statement, Ralph said, “To prevent continuous spitting and contamination, I reached for Benni’s mouth with my gloved hand. Benni moved backward as I tried to cover her mouth, making my hand slip from her mouth and onto her chin.”

In the video, another officer is seen removing Ralph’s hand from the woman’s neck.