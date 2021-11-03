DENVER (CBS4) – We know he loves chicken parmesan from insurance commercials of the past, but it turns out Peyton Manning also just loves chicken on its own.

Maybe he was extra hungry a day after his big day at Mile High on Sunday, but the new Broncos Ring of Famer made shockingly short work of a chicken breast, sans-utensils, while on his television set during Monday Night Football.

No one has ever eaten a piece of chicken faster than Peyton Manning did last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/wNpYVUGoyN — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2021

The video was captured during a break in ESPN’s “Peyton & Eli” MNF broadcast, and when they replayed it during the show Eli had some fun making quips about how quickly his annoyed older brother wolfed down the chicken.

“Are you breathing? You just ate a whole piece of chicken nonstop,” Eli said to his brother’s dismay.

People on Twitter also chimed in with some pretty clever responses after seeing the video:

Peyton Manning giving the play by play of himself eating chicken is amazing — Wilhelm von Sadness (@rinaldopurisimo) November 3, 2021

Play clock was running out on him…@judybattista — Stephen Douglas (@2dtrack) November 3, 2021

I think that’s a duck. Kinda like most of his passes. — J Dub 🌊🌴🥃 (@IslandGuy127) November 3, 2021

This is the best Broncos highlight this season 😳 — 🦆 Ristiano Conaldo (@post_alone) November 3, 2021

Peyton eats like he grew up with a lot of brothers. Trust me, it’s a thing. — SoloLobo (@HectorsTheGhost) November 3, 2021

Manning’s set is located near his home in the Denver metro area. On Sunday he spoke about the “Peyton & Eli” show before his induction into the Ring of Fame at Empower Field at Mile High, saying it’s a “fun way to stay close to the game.”

“Eli and I haven’t watched a football game together since 1993 … during the fall of my senior year in high school,” he said. “So, for he and I to be able to watch football together kind of as if we were at a bar hanging out, the viewer kind of sits at the bar with us and we talk football.”

And eat chicken, apparently.

