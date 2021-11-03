BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing two people during a chase in Brighton in October faces official charges of first degree murder, vehicular eluding and first degree assault. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office officially filed charges against Nicholas Villarini, 27, on Nov. 3.
Brighton police say, while in a stolen vehicle, Villarini hit and killed two people during a chase on Oct. 26. Police say they were first called to the area near Gaviota and Goldfinch Streets for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
They say Villarini rammed a responding officer’s vehicle. Another officer turned on their lights and tried to stop the vehicle. They say the suspect sped away, and the officer followed.
Villarini then reportedly ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle. A female passenger in the bystander vehicle was ejected. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The Adams County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega of Montrose and 21-year-old Dulce Castro Perez of Hudson.
The police department's policy on vehicle pursuits states officers can initiate a pursuit when a suspect represents a grave, imminent threat to the community. In a press conference streamed on Facebook Tuesday, Chief Southard did not say whether this situation applied during the crashes involving Villarini, though he said his officers do not pursue for property crimes, non-violent crimes, or traffic offenses.
Villarini is expected to be before a judge on Jan. 28.