BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 39-year-old man told authorities he was using a propane torch to remove cobwebs from underneath a home north of Longmont on Monday when a fire started. He has since been arrested and charged with arson.

Jon Charles Streckenbach was also charged with felony criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail late Monday night, hours after the fire. He has a planned court appearance today.

CBS4 has learned Streckenbach was the subject of a permanent restraining order granted in September 2019 to a 56-year-old Lori Streckenbach. Public records indicate Lori Streckenbach’s residence is in the same block as Monday’s house fire.

Firefighters from three fire departments converged on the home north of Longmont, in the 8800 block of Vermillion Road, Monday afternoon. The man who called dispatchers and said he was unable to extinguish a fire he had ignited.

The man explained to investigators that he was cleaning up cobwebs with a propane torch under the house when a fire flashed out of control.

Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the roof of the single-story home when they first arrived on scene. The fire was out within an hour.

An estimate on the amount of damage to the home was not released.

The resident suffered minor smoke inhalation but was otherwise uninjured, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Lyons, Hygiene and Longmont fire departments responded to the call along with BCSO and AMR Ambulance.

Jon Streckenbach’s most recent address is shown in Longmont in 2018.

Jon Streckenbach is scheduled for an advisement Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.