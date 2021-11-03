LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of local investors has withdrawn its bid in the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue is set to be sold to Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
“Save Casa Bonita” withdrew its objections in court filings on Tuesday. The owner of the iconic restaurant has reached a deal with Parker and Stone, who are from Colorado, to sell for $3.1 million.
In the filing, the current owner said he had to lay off employees but the prospective owners have promised to rehire them.
Parker and Stone have a deal to buy the property. A hearing that could approve the sale to Parker and Stone’s group is scheduled for Dec. 1.