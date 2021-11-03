With FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Children 5 To 12 This Is An Opportunity To Limit The Burdon Of The Virus On EveryoneNow that the FDA has given approval to vaccinate children age 5 to 12 against COVID many pediatrician offices are ready to distribute the vaccine to those wanting to get their children vaccinated.

5 minutes ago

Deer Gets Tangled Up In Badminton Net In EvergreenColorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped a buck out of a mess that he became tangled up in. The deer became tangled up in a badminton net in Evergreen.

13 minutes ago

Gov. Jared Polis Celebrates New Department Of Early Childhood & Pre-K Program GrowthGov. Jared Polis celebrated milestones surround early childhood education in Colorado on Wednesday.

13 minutes ago

Local Investors Withdraw Bid For Casa Bonita, Clearing Way For South Park Creators Trey Parker And Matt StoneA group of local investors has withdrawn its bid in the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood.

15 minutes ago

As Civic Center Park Slowly Reopens, Drugs & Crime 'Will Not Be Tolerated'For the first time in nearly two months, part of Civic Center Park in Denver is open again to the public.

15 minutes ago

Jury To Reconvene Thursday After Failing To Reach Verdict For Steve Pankey In Jonelle Matthews Murder TrialThe jury will reconvene on Thursday after failing to reach a verdict for the second day of deliberations in the Jonelle Matthews murder trial.

16 minutes ago