(CBS4) – A couple Colorado cities were recognized among the best places to retire in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

According to its “Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2021-2022,” list, Colorado Springs and Boulder are among American cities people might want to look into for their retirement living plans.

Both state cities cracked the top 100 out of 150 recognized cities — Colorado Springs (No. 86) and Boulder (No. 100) respectively. Fort Collins (No. 128) and Denver (No. 133) also showed up further down on the list.

U.S. News gave Colorado Springs a nod for its many “distinctive” areas, painting a picture of quaint Americana.

“Despite the sprawl, people regularly stop to say hello to someone they know at their neighborhood brewery or grocery store. That’s the small-town scene the city aims to preserve,” U.S. News contributor Seth Boster wrote in part.

Boulder was described as a place, among others things, as an outlet for residents and people seeking opportunities for personal wellness.

“Boulder has opportunities from forest bathing and free meditation sessions to an abundance of marijuana dispensaries, spas and alternative health care studios,” U.S. News managing editor Katy Marquardt wrote in part.

Announcing: U.S. News ranks the Best Places to Retire in 2022. #BestPlacesToRetire https://t.co/ZIddO060HW — U.S. News & World Report (@usnews) October 19, 2021

U.S. News says it “analyzed data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to assess how well they meet Americans’ retirement needs and expectations. Top criteria include the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.”

More information about the ranking system can by found visiting “How We Rank the Best Places to Live & Retire.”

Noteworthy: Boulder was ranked No. 1 and Colorado Springs No. 6 in the U.S. News & World Report ranking for 150 “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”

Many will likely agree it’s safe to say the two cities and the state as a whole have much to offer and experience for people of all ages.