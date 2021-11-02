(CBS4) – Colorado voters are deciding on three statewide measures in the off-year election, including one to raise the tax rate on reactional pot to fund afterschool programs for low-income kids. It would increase that sales tax from 15% to 20% over the next three years, ultimately generating about $138 million a year.
As of 9 p.m., 54% are voting it down.
On Twitter, proponents announced the measure was voted down.
Though our support across the state was broad, Prop 119 was voted down. We vow not to give up on Colorado kids in our efforts to close the opportunity gap, especially after pandemic-fueled learning loss.
— Vote Yes on Prop 119 (@Prop119Yes) November 3, 2021
That money would be combined with $20 million from the state land trust money already designated for public schools to general $158 million a year to fund those programs. There would be a new state agency with a board appointed by the governor to oversee who the money is distributed. The agency would certify tutors and programs eligible for funding. Low-income kids would get first access to the fund to spend on tutoring, career and technical training, mental health services or enrichment programs like arts or sports.
Political Specialist Shaun Boyd points to an analysis by Common Sense Institue that shows for $1,500 a year per student, the program could provide two and a half hours of tutoring a week for about 95,000 students. It also found if it passes, Colorado will have the nation’s second highest base tax rate for recreational pot.
