DENVER (CBS4) – Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will once again be found across Colorado on Tuesday. Snow is very likely in the mountains while Denver and the Front Range has a good chance for rain and snow showers.

The best chance for precipitation in the Denver metro area area will be after 2 p.m. Tuesday although a few rain or snow are possible earlier in the day. And although snow is possible, it is unlikely to accumulate in metro area neighborhoods. The chance for snow at the airport were the official snow measurement for the city is recorded is even more unlikely. So it seems Denver will be waiting even longer for the first measurable snow of the season.

It’s a different story in the mountains where more snow will create slow travel. Some of the snow could be heavy at times and winter driving conditions should be expected along I-70 between Georgetown and Avon and as well as the the higher stretches of Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass.

Most of the mountains around Aspen, Vail, Winter Park, Breckenridge, and Steamboat Springs will get 1 to 6 inches of additional snowfall through Tuesday night. Grand totals since Monday morning will range from 5 to 12 inches.

For the Denver metro area, the best chance for precipitation will be during the Tuesday evening commute when light rain could mix with light snow. But again, no snow accumulation is expected outside of the mountains.

As this storm moves away from Colorado early Wednesday, the weather will improve quickly.

Temperatures will be much warmer starting Thursday and high temperatures could reach 70 degrees in Denver on both Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend.