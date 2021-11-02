(CBS4) – Denver voters are being asked to approved $450 million in bond measures as well as deciding on issues related to housing and the homeless as well as the Park Hill Golf Course.

As of 8 p.m. unofficial election results show a mixed reaction to the measures.

The five bond measures include $104 million for city buildings and venues which shows 62% in favor;

$38 million to purchase and operate homeless shelters which shows 60% in favor so far;

$63 million for road, sidewalk and bike trail improvements which shows 60% in favor;

$54 million for new parks and renovations and the most controversial of all and shows 61% in favor;

$190 million for the National Western Complex including building a new arena and adding a food hall. It appears to be failing with 59% rejecting it.

Measure 2F asks voters to overturn a city council vote to allow five unrelated people to live in a single home, if it passes only two unrelated adults could live together and halfway houses and homeless shelters could be limited to industrial areas. It has 68% support right now.

Two measures are relating to city government. 2G would allow the Citizen Oversight Board to appoint the Independent Monitor. 67% are in favor so far.

2H would move the odd-numbered General Election from May to April to meet deadlines if there is a runoff in June. It has 75% support right now.

Measures 300 would increase the city’s sale tax on recreational marijuana to fund research into pandemic readiness. The money would go to CU-Denver for the research. It is being rejected by 59% right now.

Measures 301 and 302 are about the future of the Park Hill Golf course, though neither mention it by name. 301 would require voter approval to lift a conservation easement like the one the course has in place which prevents development.

302 would change those easements and exempt Park Hill Golf Course should it pass.

Measure 303 also addresses homeless, camps specifically. It would have initially required the city to enforce the camping ban within 72 hours of a citizen complaint but a judge tossed that time limit, saying law enforcement must have discretion in how to prioritize complaints. The second part requires four Safe Outdoor Spaces for camping that have amenities including water, restrooms and lighting.

Finally, there’s Measure 304 which would lower the city sales tax rate from 4.81% to 4.5%. Mayor Michael Hancock has argued that would cause an immediate budget crisis.

LINKS: Denver Election Results | Colorado Secretary of State Election Results