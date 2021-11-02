DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport travelers will see changes to TSA security lanes starting Nov. 2. DIA officials say they, with the help of TSA, improved passenger flow following multiple days of extremely long lines winding through the airport.

Among the changes passengers need to know is between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, PreCheck services will be minimal at the south security checkpoint. Passengers are encouraged to utilize the North Security Checkpoint.

Here are more changes at the north security checkpoint:

TSA PreCheck: Pre-check passengers will begin transitioning to the North Security Checkpoint where more lanes will be dedicated to this traveler group. Starting Nov. 10, PreCheck will only be available at the North Security Checkpoint

Clear Customers: A Clear lane is available on the east side of the North Security Checkpoint for those travelers who are Clear customers with TSA PreCheck

Travel-Lite Lane: TSA will have a “Travel-Lite” lane at the North Security Checkpoint only for travelers with one item such as a backpack, briefcase or purse

Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane will be available on the west side of the North Security Checkpoint

Standard Screening: A limited number of standard screening lanes will be available at the North Security Checkpoint, but this checkpoint is not recommended for standard screening

Changes at the south security checkpoint:

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers

Clear Customers: A Clear lane is available at the South Security Checkpoint for those travelers without TSA PreCheck

The south security checkpoint will serve as the 24-hour checkpoint between 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is primarily dedicated to standard screening travelers

Construction Wall Removal

On Monday, walls in the middle of Level 5 were taken down as part of the completion of Phase 1 in the Great Hall Project.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Southwest passengers will get their boarding passes and drop off their bags in the center of Level 6 on the east side.

United passengers will use the west side of Level 6 for tickets and bag drop off starting Nov. 10.

Moreso, DIA says the Pikes Peak shuttle lot will open on weekends; Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Passengers will still be able to pick up their vehicles during the week. Those passengers can catch the shuttle on the East side only, Level 5, Island 3. The number for pick up is 303-342-4160.