Denver Weather: Is Election Day When The City Finally Gets The First Snow Of The Season?Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will once again be found across Colorado on Tuesday. Snow is very likely in the mountains while lower elevations get rain and snow.

Eastbound Lanes I-70 Reopen From Silverthorne To Loveland Pass After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Denver Weather: Far More Clouds Than Precipitation On Monday For The Metro AreaChilly weather will continue for the the first half of the new week. Light rain and snow is also possible but no accumulation is expected at lower elevations at this time.

Where Is The Snow? It's Been 5 Years Since Denver's First Snow Didn't Come In OctoberWhile some neighborhoods along the Front Range have already seen snow flakes this season, Denver's first accumulating snow is now two weeks later than normal.