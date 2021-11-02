DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is Election Day. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across Denver where voters can turn in their completed ballot.
In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers.
Polls are open! Thank you North High Color Guard for posting the colors at our Opening of Polls ceremony! #COPolitics #DenverVotes pic.twitter.com/ET9j2crbuT
— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 2, 2021
Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday regardless of where voters live in Colorado. Voters in line at voting centers by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.
It's election day – if you haven't sent in or dropped off your ballot yet, there's still time. More information at https://t.co/u4lRrMCirh. Make your voice heard!
— City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) November 2, 2021
Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org.
Anywhere in Colorado, register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center here.