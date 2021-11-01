DENVER (CBS4) – While some neighborhoods along the Front Range have already seen snow flakes this season, Denver’s first accumulating snow is now two weeks later than normal.

Since snow records started in Denver in 1882, the average date for the first measurable snow of the season is October 18. In recent years, the first snow has happened earlier than normal. In 2020, nearly 1 inch of snow fell on September 8. That was a tie for the second earliest first snow on record.

Meanwhile, in November 1934 it took until the 21st of the month for the first measurable snow. That remains the record for the latest first snow in Denver and that date is now just 20 days away.

It seems unlikely at this time that Denver will break the record this season. That said, the chance for measurable snow in Denver (at DIA where the official measurement is recorded) seems unlikely through the week ahead. Storms that impact Colorado during the the second or third week in November should bring a better chance for snow to Denver since temperatures should be colder.