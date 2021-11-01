DENVER (CBS4) – Since his football career with the Denver Broncos started back in 2011, star linebacker Von Miller has continually given back on and off of the field. One of those ways is through his nonprofit, Von’s Vision.

“It was established in 2013 to help the community where he played,” said Executive Board Member Lisa McAlister. “Since that time, Denver has really embraced Von’s plan to improve success of students throughout Colorado to be their best in life and in the classroom. We work with schools and doctors to find out who are the kids that fall in that gap, where they don’t have coverage and they do have a vision need.”

The organization is committed to helping children get proper access to vision care, for free. That’s why it was emotional for McAlister to hear on Monday that Miller was leaving Denver, in an unexpected trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

“We all get attached to what the vision of the Broncos is and what our team is. Von’s been a part of that for a long time, and he’s very beloved,” McAlister told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “He’s an amazing human being. I’m sad to see him go, but I know that’s business.”

McAlister says his philanthropic legacy will continue, however, as the organization has partnerships in several cities.

“This will give us the opportunity to serve even more students with new relationships. Von’s commitment to the community here has not and will not waiver. We know how much he loves being a Bronco, the community has supported him and he wants to give back in that way. We’ll work with his schedule so he can still be involved the way we work with his Broncos schedule. We’re still here for the kids, and I know so is he.”

Von’s Vision has donated $3.6 million worth of free vision care since it was founded.

Learn more about Von’s Vision.