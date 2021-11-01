DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission is kicking off its annual turkey drive and is asking for help. The goal is to bring in 15,000 turkeys through Nov. 24. The mission is asking for turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more.
Those who don’t have time to buy a turkey and drop it off at a Denver Rescue Mission location can text TURKEY to 24365 and donate $15 to $20 which is roughly the equivalent cost of a turkey.
The turkey, along with Thanksgiving essentials like boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables, canned yams, canned fruit, canned pumpkin, canned gravy and canned cranberry sauce, will be distributed to thousands of people in need across the Denver metro area.
"These 15,000 turkeys are more than just a collective number or goal. Every turkey encompasses endless possibilities of providing a single person or single household with joy and stability during the holidays. That's what our Turkey Drive is all about, proving hope in the form of meals to our neighbors who need it the most," Brad Meuli, President/CEO of Denver Rescue Mission, said in a statement.
Drop Off Locations include:
Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (*This is the preferred drop off location)
Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site, UCHealth Training Center (Saturday, Nov. 20 only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)