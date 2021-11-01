'Protecting Our Children Is The Number One Priority': Colorado Clinicians Prepared To Vaccinate Young KidsColorado clinicians at Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children prepared to vaccinate young kids against COVID-19 with planned vaccine clinics.

COVID In Colorado: Focus Grows On Monoclonal Antibody Treatment As Cases Continue To RiseUCHealth is among the hospitals in the state already using the monoclonal antibody treatment on those infected with COVID-19.

Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus At Arapahoe Basin On SaturdayThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is traveling across the state with its mobile COVID-19 bus.

COVID In Colorado: Community Testing Sites Prepare As Cases Increase Across The StateTwo free COVID-19 testing sites are now open in the Denver metro area. One is at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City and the other is at Water World.

COVID In Colorado: As Cases Rise, COVID Patients Are Using A Lot Of Hospital ResourcesCOVID-19 case numbers are dropping nationally, but rising in Colorado. That increase in cases is taking a toll on Colorado hospitals.

Elective Surgeries Could Be Paused (Again) In Colorado Due To Climbing COVID NumbersGov. Jared Polis laid out an emergency plan that could stop or delay top elective and cosmetic surgeries.