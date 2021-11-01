CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about a half-hour Monday afternoon from Loveland Pass to Silverthorne. All lanes reopened by 3:22 p.m. Monday.

The closure from Exit 216 to Exit 205 was put in place due to a crash west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Drivers were advised of the approximately 13-minute delay due to the crash by the Colorado Department of Transportation. What caused the crash just before 3 p.m. is being investigated.

