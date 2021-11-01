DENVER (CBS4) – After a colder than normal Halloween in the metro area, chilly weather will continue for the the first half of the new week. Light rain and snow is also possible but no accumulation is expected at lower elevations at this time.

Monday will be dominated by clouds across most of Colorado. For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, most of the day will be dry with only a small chance for light rain starting after 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, high temperatures will only be in the lower 40s and middle 40s along the Front Range which is more than 10 degrees colder than normal for early November. The urban corridor will also experience some of the coldest temperatures anywhere in the state on Monday. Denver should stay at least a degree or two colder than Leadville (located at 10,150 feet) which usually occurs only a handful of times a year outside of winter when inversions can make it more common.

Speaking of the mountains, more light snow is likely in the high country through Monday afternoon but accumulation will be minor. Then heavier and more widespread snow will develop by Tuesday morning in the high country and will continue at times through Wednesday morning. Most of the accumulation in the mountains over the next 48 hours will be on Tuesday but Summit County and the I-70 corridor above Georgetown could get up to 1 inch on Monday.

Total snow in the mountains will range from 1-5 inches through Wednesday morning. So this is far from a big storm but it’s just enough to create slow travel and possible accidents.

It’s also possible that light snow could mix with light rain in the Denver metro area Monday night and Tuesday but no accumulation is expected outside of a dusting on the grass. The city is still waiting for the first official accumulating snow of the season which is now two weeks later than average (October 18). The latest first snow on record is three weeks away on November 21. It seems unlikely Denver will stay snow free that long but the first measurable snow does not look likely for at least the next week.