AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 15-year-old was struck and killed by a car on Halloween night. The deadly crash happened at South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle about 6:15 p.m.
The teenager was struck by a Subaru. Police in Aurora are investigating the crash and believe the teen may have stepped into the pathway of the car.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Far More Clouds Than Precipitation On Monday For The Metro Area
He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.READ MORE: Where Is The Snow? It's Been 5 Years Since Denver's First Snow Didn't Come In October
The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, remained on scene. Investigators do not believe the car was driving at a high speed prior to the crash.MORE NEWS: 'It's About Caring, Love': Día de Los Muertos Celebrations Underway
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the incident, and have not yet spoke to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.