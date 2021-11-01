LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people gathered to protest the reinstated indoor face mask requirement in Larimer County on Monday. This comes as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to climb in Larimer County.
"It is again egregious overstepping of government and these people have had it, they are ready to see change," said protester Norm Rehme.
Initially, the health department planned to offer exemptions for businesses with high vaccination rates but the mandate requires masks for anyone ages 3 and up regardless of vaccine status.