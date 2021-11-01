2021 Denver Broncos Game Vlog - Week 8 vs. Washington Football TeamGet a first-person look at what it's like to cover a Denver Broncos game with the sports department with their game day vlogs. In this week's episode: Peyton Manning is immortalized in the Broncos Ring Of Fame, Justin Simmons celebrating with the fans after the game, and Von Miller leaving the Broncos facility Monday morning after finding out he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bed Shortages At Hospitals Across Colorado Means A Delay In Cosmetic ProceduresDue to an increase in hospitalizations, hospitals are again having to delay cosmetic procedures and some elective surgical procedures.

Heavy Snow Heading For The High CountryWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

Despite Von Miller Trade Von's Vision Will Continue To Provide Vision Care To Those In NeedVon's charity has helped to give back to the community by partnering with school's and doctors' to provide vision care to those who do not have insurance.

Gov. Jared Polis Releases State Budget Proposal Which Addresses Variety Of IssuesGov. Jared Polis unveiled his list of priorities in his budget plan for the next fiscal year.

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Subaru On South Chambers Road On HalloweenA 15-year-old was struck and killed by a car on Halloween night. The deadly crash happened at South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle about 6:15 p.m.

