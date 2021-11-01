DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his list of priorities in his budget plan for the next fiscal year. Among the proposals is an increase in funding for K-12 education by $381 million. He also aims to invest $13 million to the early childhood education, specifically Colorado’s Universal Preschool program which provides 10 hours of free preschool for all 4 year olds each week.
Another includes $113 million directed at public safety to reduce crime, enhance diversity in the public safety workforce among other initiatives.
"Fifty-one million (dollars) helps businesses find workers and help workers get the skills they need, through short term credentials, boosting apprenticeships, and make sure they have proper child care services so they can return to the workforce," Polis said.
The budget also calls for $200 million in investments aimed at homelessness across the state. Read more about Polis’ budget proposal.