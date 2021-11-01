EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The family found dead in an El Paso County home has been identified by sheriff’s office investigators. Deputies first responded to the home on Pleier Drive on Saturday for a report of someone seriously injured.
Investigators say Christof Kreb, 55, killed his family. The victims are identified as Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9. Christof was also found dead, investigators say.
People were told "to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls," according to a news release from the department. A few hours later the order was rescinded.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not released the cause and manner of their deaths.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not released the cause and manner of their deaths.

Details about the investigation were not released.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.